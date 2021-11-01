Facts

11:34 01.11.2021

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

1 min read
Officials in the United States and Europe in recent weeks have noted a buildup of troops on the border with Ukraine following the West 2021 Russian-Belarusian military exercises, which is causing concern, the Washington Post has reported, citing its sources.

"The renewed movements of Russian forces in the area come as the Kremlin embraces a harder line on Ukraine," the Washington Post said.

It says that videos have surfaced on social media in recent days showing "Russian military trains and convoys moving large quantities of military hardware, including tanks and missiles, in southern and western Russia.

According to sources, Russian officials, starting with President Vladimir Putin, have stepped up their rhetoric in recent months, attacking Kyiv's ties to the West.

The newspaper notes that the West also draws attention to the fact that "the situation also comes as the simmering seven years and a half conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region enters a new stage."

The Washington Post draws attention to the fact that this situation is developing against the background of aggravation of relations between Moscow and NATO after Russia suspended its mission to NATO.

