Ukraine registers 13,936 new cases of COVID-19, 298 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 13,936 new cases of COVID-19, almost 6,000 recoveries and 298 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 13,936 new cases of COVID-19 (including 905 children and 111 medical workers), and 117,818 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 89,546 who have received their first shot and 28,272 who have completed their vaccination. Also, in the past 24 hours 3,828 persons were hospitalized, 298 died, and 5,885 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,936,238 cases of COVID-19, including 2,442,098 recoveries and 68,027 deaths.

To date, 10,245,775 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 10,245,773 who have received their first shot and 7,449,818 who have been fully vaccinated (among them two persons who received the first shot of vaccine abroad). As many as 17,695,591 shots have been administered.