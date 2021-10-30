Ukraine records 26,198 new COVID-19 cases, 9,449 recoveries, 541 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

As of Saturday morning, 26,198 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 9,449 people recovered, and 541 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"A new vaccination record: more than 317,000 Ukrainians have been vaccinated per day! More than 10 million people have already received one dose of the vaccine! On October 29 in Ukraine: 26,198 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded [including 1,643 children and 379 healthcare workers]; 317,209 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 232,698 people received one dose, and 84,511 people were fully immunized. Also over the past day: 5,305 people were hospitalized; 541 people died; 9,449 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on October 29, some 26,870 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on October 28, some 26,071 coronavirus cases were reported, and 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on October 27.

During the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.905 million people fell ill, 2.431 million people recovered and 67,393 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 10,022,978 people have been vaccinated, of which 10,022,976 people received one dose, 7,377,032 people were fully immunized and received two doses (two of them received one dose abroad). A total of 17,400,008 vaccinations were carried out.