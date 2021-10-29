Facts

17:04 29.10.2021

Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has exposed the management of the PrykarpatZakhidTrans company (Rivne), which specializes in the transportation of oil products, on large-scale pollution and damage to the lands of Zakarpattia region.

"According to the pretrial investigation of the SBU, at the end of 2018, the enterprise without any authorization began dismantling the reserve branch of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline. In particular, tanks and about 33 km of the pipeline were dismantled. And this was done without any permits. In order to obtain excess profits moneymakers secretly "buried" hazardous waste from tanks in the soil. At the same time, they constantly increased the volume of hazardous substances, which could lead to an environmental disaster," the SBU press service said.

As established by law enforcement officers, as a result of unauthorized dismantling of the pipeline, about 20,000 square meters of land, including near the local water intake, were contaminated with residues of fuels and lubricants.

According to experts, the actions of the intruders led to grave consequences of pollution and damage to land. Engineering and environmental expertise confirmed the amount of damage inflicted on the state being more than UAH 34 million.

During searches in the places of business of entrepreneurs and a separate subdivision of the oil depot, law enforcement officers seized the documents proving the scheme.

Currently, the former chief engineer of PrykarpatZakhidTrans has already been notified that he will be prosecuted under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (neglect of official duty).

Investigative actions continue under criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 239 (pollution or damage to land), part 2 of Article 367 (neglect of official duty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for the establishing and prosecuting all persons involved in illegal activities.

Tags: #zakarpattia #sbu #disaster #environmentalists
