Facts

14:47 28.10.2021

Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

1 min read
Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

In Kharkiv, almost 100% of school and kindergarten teachers are vaccinated against COVID-19, acting Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"Today we have the highest vaccination rate among school and kindergarten teachers in the country – about 98-99%. And as a result, not a single kindergarten, not a single school is closed," Terekhov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that he is opposed to distance learning and therefore asked school and kindergarten teachers to be vaccinated.

"Now the schoolchildren have gone on holidays, then the children will go to school – in masks, with ventilated rooms [all classes will be ventilated during breaks], but they will study permanently. But if necessary, they will again go on holidays, and the educational process will be postponed. And then they will receive knowledge. Otherwise, this is all self-deception and profanation," Terekhov said.

According to Terekhov, the city is provided with a vaccine against COVID-19, and about 480,000-500,000 people have already been vaccinated (some are vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, some are fully vaccinated) in Kharkiv with population of 1.5 million people.

Tags: #kharkiv #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 27.10.2021
We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

14:14 23.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

16:23 22.10.2021
Kharkiv Heating Networks connect over 90% of houses to heating – company director

Kharkiv Heating Networks connect over 90% of houses to heating – company director

13:11 22.10.2021
Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

14:10 09.10.2021
Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

16:50 06.10.2021
Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

18:41 27.09.2021
Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

16:49 25.09.2021
Kharkiv city election committee registers six candidates for position of mayor

Kharkiv city election committee registers six candidates for position of mayor

17:41 16.09.2021
Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Over past day, 15 attacks recorded in Donbas, Ukrainian serviceman killed

LATEST

Kyiv toughens quarantine restrictions from Nov 1 – Klitschko

Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

Up to 2 thousand Ukrainian builders will receive the right to employment in Israel - The Embassy

SBU prevents illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine since early 2021

Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Over past day, 15 attacks recorded in Donbas, Ukrainian serviceman killed

EU to make EUR 60 mln available to Moldova to manage energy crisis

Ukrainians can enter Denmark without COVID-19 test, self-isolation upon presentation of EU COVID-19 certificate

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD