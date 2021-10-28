Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

In Kharkiv, almost 100% of school and kindergarten teachers are vaccinated against COVID-19, acting Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"Today we have the highest vaccination rate among school and kindergarten teachers in the country – about 98-99%. And as a result, not a single kindergarten, not a single school is closed," Terekhov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that he is opposed to distance learning and therefore asked school and kindergarten teachers to be vaccinated.

"Now the schoolchildren have gone on holidays, then the children will go to school – in masks, with ventilated rooms [all classes will be ventilated during breaks], but they will study permanently. But if necessary, they will again go on holidays, and the educational process will be postponed. And then they will receive knowledge. Otherwise, this is all self-deception and profanation," Terekhov said.

According to Terekhov, the city is provided with a vaccine against COVID-19, and about 480,000-500,000 people have already been vaccinated (some are vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, some are fully vaccinated) in Kharkiv with population of 1.5 million people.