Housing stock in Ukraine connected to heat supply by 45% on average, by 100% in two regions - Regional Development Ministry

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development says that the connection of the housing stock to heat supply in Ukraine is more than 45% on average, and in some regions it has already been fully completed or is at the final stage.

"The heating season has begun in Ukraine and now the regions are working on the launch of heating in residential buildings. So, as of October 25, the overall indicator of connection of the housing stock is about 45%. Some regions reported about 100% of the launch of heat supply, in a number of regions - about more than 90%," the press service of the department said.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development said that Zakarpattia and Ternopil regions reported on connecting 100% of residential buildings to heat supply. Eight regions of the country, in which this figure exceeds 90%: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi regions.