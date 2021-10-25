Ukraine registers 14,634 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 14,634 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 4,598 recoveries and 330 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 14,634 new cases of COVID-19 (including 999 children and 173 medical workers) over the past day, October 24, 2021. Over that period, 101,331 persons were vaccinated for COVID-19, including 75,240 persons who received their first shot of the vaccine and 26,091 persons who completed their vaccination. Meanwhile, 3,912 persons were hospitalized, 330 died, and 4,598 recovered in the past 24 hours," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,784,039 coronavirus infections, including 64,202 deaths.