Facts

19:12 22.10.2021

Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

1 min read
Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) nine times from the beginning of the day to 17:00 on Friday, one of which used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded, another was injured in combat. The soldiers are in a hospital. The health of both is satisfactory. To force the enemy to stop their fire activity, our defenders opened fire without using the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the Joint Force Operation said on the Facebook page.

The enemy fired from large-caliber machine guns, mortars of 120 mm caliber, artillery of 100 mm caliber, grenade launchers of various systems, anti-tank missile systems and small arms.

As of 11:00 Friday, Russian-occupation forces reportedly violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times. One wounded soldier of the Joint Forces was provided with pre-medical care, he was evacuated to a hospital in a moderate condition.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:22 21.10.2021
Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

18:07 20.10.2021
Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

11:47 16.10.2021
As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

10:05 08.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:35 05.10.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:32 30.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

09:58 28.09.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

09:42 23.09.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:16 22.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

10:34 20.09.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Daily number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

Stefanchuk announces termination of powers of MP Zhelezniak as Holos faction's head

NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

PMs of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to hold online meeting

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Ukrainian MFA confirms Cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who died in USA, had Ukrainian citizenship

Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Sixteen dead in blast at gunpowder plant near Ryazan - preliminary info

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD