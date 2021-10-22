Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) nine times from the beginning of the day to 17:00 on Friday, one of which used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded, another was injured in combat. The soldiers are in a hospital. The health of both is satisfactory. To force the enemy to stop their fire activity, our defenders opened fire without using the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the Joint Force Operation said on the Facebook page.

The enemy fired from large-caliber machine guns, mortars of 120 mm caliber, artillery of 100 mm caliber, grenade launchers of various systems, anti-tank missile systems and small arms.

As of 11:00 Friday, Russian-occupation forces reportedly violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times. One wounded soldier of the Joint Forces was provided with pre-medical care, he was evacuated to a hospital in a moderate condition.