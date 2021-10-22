Facts

09:28 22.10.2021

Daily number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

1 min read
Ukraine has registered 23,785 new cases of COVId-19, along with 8,530 recoveries, 614 deaths, and nearly 270,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"Almost 270,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated against COVID-19 on October 21. Over the past day, there were 23,785 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,800 children and 391 medical workers. The coronavirus vaccine was administered to 269,666 people, including 184,107 who received their first shot and 85,559 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 5,141 persons were hospitalized, 614 died, and 8,530 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,725,385 coronavirus infections, including 2,361,365 recoveries and 63,003 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 8,557,659 people have been inoculated. Of them, 8,557,657 have received their first shot of the vaccine and 6,829,174 are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine, of them two received one vaccine shot abroad. A total of 15,386,831 shots have been administered.

