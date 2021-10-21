Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

Ukraine is ready to provide international organizations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), with admission to member of the armed formation of the Russian Federation Andrey Kosyak, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine is ready to provide international organizations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross, with admission to member of the armed formation of the Russian Federation Andrey Kosyak. The international community must see who Russia is sending to fight against the Ukrainian people," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

He emphasized that the detention of Kosyak during a reconnaissance operation and his documented participation in hostilities once again illustrates the responsibility of the Russian Federation for the conduct of an international armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also instructed the embassies abroad to inform foreign governments in detail about the evidence of Russian aggression and Russia's gross violations of the agreements of the leaders of the Normandy format," he said.

Member of the armed formation of the Russian Federation Andrey Kosyak was detained near Zolote in Luhansk region on October 13. Under the guise of humanitarian demining, he carried out photo and video recording of positions from which the Armed Forces of Ukraine had withdrawn within the boundaries of the disengagement area. The actions of the fighter grossly violated the Additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire of July 22, 2020, which prohibit the conduct of offensive, reconnaissance and sabotage operations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.