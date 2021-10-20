Facts

18:07 20.10.2021

Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times from the beginning of the day as of 17.00, carrying out eight attacks, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and launching an unmanned aerial vehicle that crossed the contact line.

"As a result of enemy fire, one serviceman of the Joint Force Operation was wounded. The soldier is in a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory. The Ukrainian defenders opened fire and forced the enemy to stop firing, without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the JFO said on Facebook.

The enemy fired using small arms, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, heavy machine guns, anti-tank missile systems, and anti-tank hand grenade launchers, the JFO said.

