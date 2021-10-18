Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas regards the detention of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission observers in the forward patrol base in temporarily occupied Horlivka (Donetsk region) as taking them hostage.

"The Ukrainian delegation to the TCG states the Russian armed formations have moved on to hostage-taking. The maintenance of international observers by armed persons has signs of international terrorism," the Ukrainian delegation said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian delegation calls on the international community, primarily the leadership of the Normandy format member states, to provide an appropriate assessment of the actions of the Russian side.

However, such actions are viewed by the Ukrainian side not only as a systemic undermining of the powers of the OSCE SMM, but together with the non-extension of the mandate of the OSCE mission at the Russian border crossing points "Donetsk" and "Hukove," as "a consistent and conscious policy aimed at ousting the OSCE from occupied territories, which is a gross undermining of the security system in Europe, now also, by the methods of international terrorism."

The Ukrainian delegation said the SMM's unrestricted access to all areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is critical to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation.

OSCE Permanent Council Decision No.1117 provides for the provision of safe and reliable access for the mission throughout Ukraine.