Signing of de-oligarchization should be unblocked - Korniyenko

First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko speaks for unblocking the issue of signing the law on de-oligarchisation by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada in the coming plenary week.

"It is necessary to deal with the law on de-oligarchization, remove the decree on cancellation [of the voting results for the bill on de-oligarchization] and open this law for signature," Korniyenko said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

He said that the agenda for the coming plenary week includes a small number of bills that need to be considered, but all of them are important.

Korniyenko expressed hope that on Thursday the MPs will vote for a resource bill (No.5600) to fill the budget under a special procedure.

"Unfortunately, already next year, because while we were working on this draft law on the processing of 11,000 amendments by the committee, autumn has already come, the budget process," the MP said.