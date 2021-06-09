Facts

16:48 09.06.2021

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

1 min read
Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Some 35.7% of Ukrainians regard the intentions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out de-oligarchization in the country as a populist step in order to increase his own rating, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Socis Center for Social and Marketing Research from May 28 to June 3, 2021.

At the same time, some 20.1% of respondents believe this initiative is a sincere intention for justice, and 11.4% a step that will allow Ukraine to become successful.

Some 12.9% of respondents believe that such intentions are attempts by Zelensky and his entourage to redistribute property and become oligarchs themselves, and another 8.8% see this as an attempt to take control of the television channels owned by oligarchs.

Some 4.7% of respondents gave a different answer, while 17.9% found it difficult to answer or refused to answer.

The CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) survey using tablets interviewed 2,000 respondents in all government-controlled regions of the country. Sampling error is about 2.4%.

 

Tags: #poll #de_oligarchization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:23 02.06.2021
Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

13:38 20.05.2021
Draft law on de-oligarchization almost ready, it will appear next week – Zelensky

Draft law on de-oligarchization almost ready, it will appear next week – Zelensky

16:09 19.05.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

15:13 19.05.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

12:11 07.05.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians agree that World War II unleashed as result of conspiracy between Hitler, Stalin

Almost half of Ukrainians agree that World War II unleashed as result of conspiracy between Hitler, Stalin

12:27 05.05.2021
Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

11:38 05.05.2021
Four political parties may enter Rada: Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – poll

Four political parties may enter Rada: Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – poll

13:19 29.04.2021
Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

15:57 26.04.2021
Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

13:17 21.04.2021
Ukraine's accession into NATO supported by 43% of Ukrainians – poll

Ukraine's accession into NATO supported by 43% of Ukrainians – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

LATEST

Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD