14:08 16.10.2021

NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine adopted a strategy for information security of Ukraine in the context of Russian aggression, department secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The issue of information security [...]. There were heated discussions about this strategy. We are talking about the situation in information security. You know that we are in a difficult situation with regard to the aggression of Russia. It exists not only at the front, but on the information front. They use the media to influence our Ukraine, our people. This strategy was discussed and adopted today at the NSDC meeting," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday.

