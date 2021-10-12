Facts

15:04 12.10.2021

Ukraine, EU to hold next round of cyber dialogue in Q2 2022

Ukraine, EU to hold next round of cyber dialogue in Q2 2022

The joint statement following the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit recognizes the importance of further strengthening cooperation in countering hybrid threats and tackling disinformation.

According to the text of the statement published on the website of the President's Office of Ukraine, the EU will continue to support Ukraine’s resilience, including through the strengthening of independent media and the regulatory environment, as well as sharing best practices on media freedom and literacy, strategic communications and supporting Ukrainian initiatives to tackle disinformation.

"We underlined the important role played by civil society, youth and independent media in all areas of public and political life, also in the context of disinformation campaigns against the EU and Ukraine, including notably by Russia," the officials said in the joint statement.

The holding of the first cyber dialogue between Ukraine and the EU on June 3, 2021 is also encouraged, and the next round is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

"We emphasized the importance of deepening inter-institutional cooperation on cybersecurity," according to the statement.

Interfax-Ukraine
