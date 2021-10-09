EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

The European Union and the United States are disappointed by delays in the selection of the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and are calling for the resumption of the work of the selection committee, according to the US Embassy in Ukraine.

"The EU and the US are greatly disappointed by unexplained and unjustifiable delays in the selection of the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, a crucial body in the fight against high-level corruption. We urge the selection commission to resume its work without further delays. Failure to move forward in the selection process undermines the work of anti-corruption agencies, established by Ukraine and its international partners," the US Embassy said in a message on Saturday.

As Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin said on Facebook, a meeting of the commission, which was supposed to select the SAPO head, did not take place due to the absence of members of the commission Olena Busol, Andriy Hudzhal and Yevhen Sobol.