18:50 08.10.2021

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

As part of the investigation of the case on a new suspicion against MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk, the involvement of fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko and former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeria Gontareva, Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov has said.

"In part of the question regarding Petro Oleksiyovych and Mrs. Gontareva. It is a difficult issue. Indeed, as of today, we do not disclose other defendants in the interests of the investigation. Taking into account what we have seen, there is another option than to work out the version of the involvement of Mr. Poroshenko and Mrs. Gontareva in this process is simply not there," Bakanov said at a press conference on Friday.

The SBU head said "If the relevant evidence is collected, we will come out to you for another briefing and inform the public about it."

