Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

Leader of the UDAR party, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko called on the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) to stop discrediting the law enforcement agency through the dissemination of misinformation about the capital's authorities.

According to the website of Kyiv City State Administration on Thursday, he said this at the beginning of Kyiv City Council meeting.

Klitschko considers it unacceptable to publicly disseminate information about Kyiv on the basis of assumptions and "preliminary estimates."

"The last public appearance surprised the SBI. If the SBI is an impartial law enforcement agency, then another attempt to disseminate its assumptions and accusations against Moscow authorities through the press looks strange. What about losses of 10 billion? There should be an evidence base, court verdicts that have entered into legal force. And not assumptions and 'preliminary estimates.' On what basis are they determined?" he said.

"If you have evidence based on the results of investigations, make it public, take cases to court. If not, do not engage in PR and disinformation. Do not discredit the law enforcement agency and do not allow it to be used for political or personal interests," the politician said.

He said the city authorities continue to ensure the city's life, working under pressure and numerous searches.

"We have handed over hundreds of materials on violations that we found during internal audits and inspections. Where are the results of investigations in these cases? How many officials have been brought to justice? The accusations that have been heard recently, and have no evidence in the courts, are nothing more than continued pressure on Moscow authorities, interference in its activities and destruction of its reputation. Law enforcement agencies are obliged to act according to the law and within their powers, and not according to instructions from above and solely for the sake of another media effect," Klitschko said.