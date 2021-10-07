Rada proposes five candidates for chairman's post

Deputy factions and parliamentarians have proposed five candidates for the post of the Verkhovna Rada chairman.

A journalist of Interfax-Ukraine said, the Servant of the People faction delegated to this position incumbent First Deputy Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, Holos delegated Yaroslav Zhelezniak, European Solidarity – Yana Zinkevych, as well as a member of the EU faction Oleksiy Honcharenko, who proposed a non-factional deputy Geo Leros for this post. Leros, in turn, proposed Honcharenko.

After that, Deputy Chairman Olena Kondratiuk announced a break in the work of the plenary session of the parliament for half an hour, "so that the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada could prepare information about these candidates and provide it to the MPs."