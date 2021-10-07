Facts

14:18 07.10.2021

Rada proposes five candidates for chairman's post

1 min read
Rada proposes five candidates for chairman's post

Deputy factions and parliamentarians have proposed five candidates for the post of the Verkhovna Rada chairman.

A journalist of Interfax-Ukraine said, the Servant of the People faction delegated to this position incumbent First Deputy Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, Holos delegated Yaroslav Zhelezniak, European Solidarity – Yana Zinkevych, as well as a member of the EU faction Oleksiy Honcharenko, who proposed a non-factional deputy Geo Leros for this post. Leros, in turn, proposed Honcharenko.

After that, Deputy Chairman Olena Kondratiuk announced a break in the work of the plenary session of the parliament for half an hour, "so that the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada could prepare information about these candidates and provide it to the MPs."

Tags: #candidates #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 07.10.2021
MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

12:23 05.10.2021
Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

12:38 04.10.2021
Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

12:58 24.09.2021
Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

13:18 20.09.2021
Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

12:27 20.09.2021
Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

14:29 10.09.2021
Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

18:11 08.09.2021
Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

14:39 07.09.2021
Rada passes law on industrial parks

Rada passes law on industrial parks

13:53 07.09.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

LATEST

Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

Border Guard Service investigating circumstances of Saakashvili's departure from Ukraine

Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

At meeting with Ukraine's Interior Minister, G7 Ambassadors highlight importance of combating smuggling, counterfeiting

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

NATO strips 8 Russian diplomats of accreditation - Sky News

Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD