The Verkhovna Rada plans to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, October 7, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"I inform all colleagues that this morning a proposal was received from 153 deputies to hold an extraordinary meeting; it is planned for Thursday, as always, at 16:00," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.