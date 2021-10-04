Facts

11:03 04.10.2021

European integration is tool to strengthen Ukraine now, not goal – Kuleba


European integration is now a tool to strengthen Ukraine, not a goal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We must change the very perception of European integration in Ukraine. It is not a question 'Will they give us membership or not?' European integration is now a tool to strengthen Ukraine, not a goal," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister indicated that he wants Ukrainian citizens to realistically assess Ukrainian European integration as a course.

"Even if tomorrow someone comes out in Brussels and says that Ukraine will never become a member of the EU, this does not mean that we should roll back reforms, stop introducing European rules and move towards closer integration with the European space, since these rules and this integration strengthens Ukraine from the inside and makes us more stable, strong and close to the Western world, which has entered a tough confrontation with the Chinese world. European integration is for Ukraine, for Ukrainians, for our internal interests," Kuleba stressed.

In his opinion, the European Union has very difficult times ahead, it is in a somewhat confused state.

"I don't think there will be any big crises and problems inside the EU, there is a margin of safety there," he added.

Interfax-Ukraine
