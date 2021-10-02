Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

During a meeting with Charge d'Affaires of Georgia in Ukraine senior adviser Sandro Topuria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asked Georgia to allow visit Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili by the Ukrainian consul to provide consular and legal assistance, Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"On October 2, the Charge d'Affaires of Georgia in Ukraine, senior adviser Sandro Topuria, was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The diplomat informed about the circumstances of the detention of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia, the articles of the Georgian Criminal Code incriminated to him," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine in Saturday.

The speaker said that the Foreign Ministry confirmed the principled position of Ukraine on non-interference in the internal affairs of Georgia.

"The Ukrainian side stressed the need for full observance of the legal rights of Mikheil Saakashvili, requested a visit by the Ukrainian consul to provide consular and legal assistance. The Foreign Ministry confirmed the principled position of Ukraine on non-interference in the internal affairs of Georgia," he said.

Saakashvili wrote on social networks on Friday morning that he had arrived in Georgia. In the evening of the same day, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili, who had returned from Ukraine, had been detained and taken to prison. Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine.