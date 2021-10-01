Facts

14:41 01.10.2021

Bulgaria to raise quota of permits for Ukrainian road carriers by almost quarter in 2022

1 min read
Bulgaria to raise quota of permits for Ukrainian road carriers by almost quarter in 2022

Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of road transportation.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, following a meeting of the mixed commission on international road transportation of goods and passengers, the parties agreed that in 2021 Ukrainian carriers will additionally receive 3,000 universal permits, of which 600 will be available at the points of issuance of permits starting next week. For 2022, the quota of permits has been increased by almost 25%, from 20,300 to 25,500. In addition, the universal permit form can be used for bilateral, transit and combined modes of transportation.

"The increase in the number of transport permits with Bulgaria is a good indicator of the development of our trade relations with the EU. We expect similar decisions from our other European partners. When we signed an Association Agreement with the EU in 2015, one of the key foundations for strengthening economic cooperation was that the dynamics of trade should not deteriorate. On the basis of this principle, the further policy of the Ministry of Infrastructure on international transportation will be formed," Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem is quoted as saying.

Tags: #road #bulgaria
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:34 17.06.2021
Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

14:46 21.10.2020
Ukravtodor restarts repair of road from Izmail to Vylkove

Ukravtodor restarts repair of road from Izmail to Vylkove

14:27 21.09.2020
RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

12:47 16.07.2020
Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

11:46 21.05.2020
Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

15:28 25.09.2019
Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

15:10 01.08.2019
President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

13:11 20.04.2019
Eleven people killed, some 30 injured in road accident involving bus in south Kazakhstan - Kazakh Interior Ministry

Eleven people killed, some 30 injured in road accident involving bus in south Kazakhstan - Kazakh Interior Ministry

10:32 29.03.2019
Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

11:21 12.03.2019
SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

LATEST

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy

Ukrainian driver's license valid in UAE from Friday

Klitschko fires head of Kyiv General Planning Institute

G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD