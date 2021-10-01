Klitschko fires head of Kyiv General Planning Institute

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko fires head of the Institute of the General Plan of Kyiv Serhiy Bronevytsky due to the delay in submitting the draft General Plan for public discussion and consideration by the Kyiv Council, and also instructed to finalize the document as soon as possible and prepare it for public hearings.

"Serhiy Petrovych, this is not the first time I have heard about some problems, obligations. I remember how in 2019 you publicly promised the earliest possible preparation of the draft Master Plan for public hearings and discussions [...] 2021 is already coming to an end. And again we hear promises that here - And again we hear promises that the draft of the General Plan will be presented soon. Therefore, nothing personal, we are talking about the results of the work: I decided to relieve you of your post," Klitschko said at a meeting of the board of the Kyiv City State Administration on Thursday.

The mayor instructed chief architect of Kyiv Oleksandr Svistuno, and deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Olenych, to ensure prompt and efficient work on the preparation of the draft General Plan. "And in the near future we must start public hearings and finally adopt the General Plan," he said.

According to Klitschko, today specialists are completing the updating of the project of the General Plan of Kyiv. The section concerning the preservation and protection of the historical and cultural heritage (historical and architectural base plan) has been approved by the Ministry of Culture. Also, the materials of the General Plan project were sent to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine. Work has begun on the settlement of issues regarding areas of common interest with local governments, which represent the interests of adjacent territorial communities.

Klitschko said that the draft General Plan provides for the termination of the chaotic development of the capital, restrictions on the height of development in the historical center, control over the complexity of development, as well as the construction of metro stations on Vynohradar and the launch of the metro to Troieschyna, the construction of a station on Vydubychi, the construction of intercepting parking lots near transport interchanges - near metro stations and at the entrances to the city.