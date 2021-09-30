Facts

16:45 30.09.2021

EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

2 min read
EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

The auditors of the European Court of Auditors believe that the European Union can itself develop a list of Ukrainian oligarchs in order to restrict their activity on the European market and prohibit entry into the EU member states.

This is how speaker Juhan Parts in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency explained the corresponding recommendation of the report of the European Court of Auditors, dedicated to the support by the European Union of reforms in Ukraine in the field of combating corruption at a high level.

"The EU should probably develop kind of a model how to address this group of people, diminish their opportunity to act in the European market, including money laundering," the auditor said.

Asked who exactly should draw up the corresponding list of specific persons, Parts noted that such a decision is made by the European Council.

But any decision of this type is passed on to the European External Action Service, where, together with the EU member states, they can think about how to prohibit the entry into the EU for specific persons who are under great suspicion, a little like in the United States, he explained.

While detailing this proposal, the auditor emphasized that the matter does not concern sanctions.

"We are not talking about sanctions, we are a little bit more modest. We are proposing what should be done to be more effective with this anti-corruption strategy, and what we are proposing is not only this kind of bilateral cooperation or different kind of cooperation between the EU and Ukrainian government. The EU also themselves can limit the leverage and power of these groups of people who have a vested interest in Ukraine. This is what we proposed. If you want to hear names you can open media. Of course, it's not a work of external auditors," the expert said.

"We are looking how to improve this overall management and the policies … The Commission and the EC should consider this kind of tool to be more effective on this corruption front," he noted.

Tags: #eu #oligarchs #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:39 30.09.2021
Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

17:26 29.09.2021
Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

16:55 29.09.2021
Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

15:49 29.09.2021
Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

14:28 29.09.2021
Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

09:47 29.09.2021
Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:39 29.09.2021
CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

18:37 28.09.2021
ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

13:54 28.09.2021
Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Central, local authorities sign Memo on settlement of problematic issues in heat supply

Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD