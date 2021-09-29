Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 9,666 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 3,289 recoveries and 217 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 (including 953 children and 204 medical workers) over the past day, September 28, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,855 persons were hospitalized, 217 died, and 3,281 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,411,622 coronavirus infections, including 2,251,352 recoveries and 56,080 deaths.