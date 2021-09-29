Facts

09:47 29.09.2021

Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 9,666 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 3,289 recoveries and 217 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 (including 953 children and 204 medical workers) over the past day, September 28, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,855 persons were hospitalized, 217 died, and 3,281 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,411,622 coronavirus infections, including 2,251,352 recoveries and 56,080 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 29.09.2021
Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

13:44 29.09.2021
Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

09:39 29.09.2021
CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

18:37 28.09.2021
ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

13:54 28.09.2021
Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

12:00 28.09.2021
Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

11:25 28.09.2021
Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

09:58 27.09.2021
Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

11:58 25.09.2021
Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Crimean political prisoner Gaziev beaten in Russian hospital after micro-stroke – ombudswoman

Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Kuleba urges Hungary not to 'unwind emotions' over signing of agreement with Gazprom

Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Crimean political prisoner Gaziev beaten in Russian hospital after micro-stroke – ombudswoman

Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Gennadiy Trukhanov: the establishment of a pedestrian zone in the Odesa city centre is a unique project that has brought Odesa even closer to the European lifestyle

Kuleba urges Hungary not to 'unwind emotions' over signing of agreement with Gazprom

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

Kyiv to respond to Hungary's signing of contract on gas deliveries bypassing Ukraine – FM

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD