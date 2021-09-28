Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is inviting the Hungarian ambassador to Kyiv to explain Ukraine's position on the Budapest agreement with the Russian Gazprom, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"I can confirm the summons of the Ukrainian ambassador. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry similarly invites the Hungarian ambassador to Kyiv to convey our principled position: gas transportation bypassing Ukraine undermines the national security of our state, the energy security of Europe, and the new agreement between Hungary and Gazprom deal a serious blow to the Ukrainian Hungarian relations," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He said the Ukrainian side will take decisive measures to protect national interests.