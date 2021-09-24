Facts

14:45 24.09.2021

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

2 min read
European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's determination to fight the deeply rooted influence of vested oligarchic interests on the country's life and expects the next steps in this direction.

The European Commission said this to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday commenting the adoption of the law on de-oligarchisation by the Verkhovna Rada.

"We welcome President Zelensky's determination to address the deeply rooted influence of vested oligarchic interests in the political and economic life of Ukraine," the European Commission said.

The diplomats in Brussels underscored the adoption of the bill "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs)" at the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada on 23 September. "This is a step forward. We expect the law to be implemented fully and with determination, in a legally sound manner. We believe that in addition to the implementation of the adopted law, more steps are needed, in particular to close Ukraine’s institutional gaps, to achieve the desired de-oligarchizing effect," they noted.

At the same time the European Commission stressed that Ukraine "invested a lot of efforts into closing the space for corrupt practicing, by i.a. cleaning the banking sector and ensuring transparency of the public procurement." "We encourage to continue these efforts in others sectors prone to corrupt practices," the diplomats said.

They are convinced that "strengthening of planned and existing institutions (such as the rule of law authorities, including the court system; the Anti-Monopoly Committee; the public broadcaster; an independent press regulator among others) should stand at the heart of this fight to consolidate the rule of law, shore up the trust of Ukrainian citizens in public institutions and, not least, to unleash Ukraine's economic potential for the benefit of all people of Ukraine."

Tags: #zelensky #oligarchs #european_commission
