Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Bill No.5600 on balancing budget receipts (the so-called "resource bill") was removed from consideration by the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, Head of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

"As announced, bill No.5600 will not be considered today," Zhelezniak told journalists following consultations of the heads of factions and the leadership of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to him, now there is a discussion among the factions regarding the bill on de-oligarchization, so that "each deputy can raise his amendments."

"Some factions, including the Holos faction, which have a hundred amendments, said that if an agreement is reached not to violate the procedure, the law, not to destroy parliamentarianism, I personally guarantee that we will not raise not a single amendment. Perhaps I will take a minute to say what I think about this process," Zhelezniak said.

According to the leader of the Holos faction, all factions are approaching the discussion rather constructively.

"At 11:15 is the last round of negotiations. I hope that after it we will come out with an understanding of what the plenary day will be like. Unfortunately, it looks like this populist law [on de-oligarchization] will be adopted, but parliamentarism will not be destroyed," Zhelezniak said.