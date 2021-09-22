No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

No violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded in Donbas since Wednesday midnight, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Wednesday morning.

"During the current day, on September 22, no violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded," the report says.

At the same time, over the past day, invaders violated the ceasefire regime four times, of which one time with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.