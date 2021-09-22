Facts

11:16 22.09.2021

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

1 min read
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

No violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded in Donbas since Wednesday midnight, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Wednesday morning.

"During the current day, on September 22, no violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded," the report says.

At the same time, over the past day, invaders violated the ceasefire regime four times, of which one time with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:34 20.09.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:57 18.09.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

10:40 14.09.2021
Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

10:21 14.09.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

11:32 11.09.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

09:32 09.09.2021
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

12:27 06.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

11:15 04.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

09:23 31.08.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

18:23 30.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

Warsaw declares illegality of holding Russia's elections in occupied Crimea

LATEST

Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

Zelensky informed about attempt on Shefir – President's Office

Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

Zelensky calls on UN Secretary General Guterres to support Crimea Platform

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss FTA, military-technical cooperation at meeting in NYC

Zelensky's meeting with Servant of People members to be fundamental - press secretary

Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD