Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council of August 20, 2021 and approved the Strategic Defense Bulletin of Ukraine reflecting the country's military security strategy.

The Ukrainian president signed a relevant decree on September 17, the presidential website said.

According to the document, the military policy of Ukraine is implemented in several main areas, including "ensuring the rebuff and deterrence of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country within the state border, the prevention of military conflicts with any foreign states."

"The Strategic Defense Bulletin of Ukraine stipulates the objectives and vision of the defense force of 2030. According to the document, the defense force "is [...]capable of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, ready to conduct air, land, sea operations, countering media wars and wars in cyberspace, capable of acting asymmetrically, outside the box, being proactive and integrated into the Euro-Atlantic security architecture," the report says.

State targeted programs and other documents and projects aimed at developing the capacities of the defense force will be drafted on the basis of the Strategic Defense Bulletin of Ukraine, the website said. The implementation of tasks and activities of the Strategic Defense Bulletin of Ukraine will be funded from both the state budget and other sources.