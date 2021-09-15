Facts

11:11 15.09.2021

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the validity of green COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days.

The corresponding decree was published on the government website.

According to the text of the document, different COVID certificates will be valid in Ukraine - with information on vaccination, a negative test result (valid for 72 hours) or recovery from COVID-19.

Internal certificates with vaccination information will be "yellow" and "green". They can be generated on the Diia platform.

"Yellow" certificates confirm vaccination with one dose of a two-dose vaccine recognized by the WHO. The validity period is 120 days from the date of vaccination.

"Green" certificates can be obtained after the second vaccination with a two-dose vaccine or from the 14th day after vaccination with a single-dose vaccine. The validity period of such a certificate is 365 days.

