Facts

10:57 29.11.2021

Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

1 min read
Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

A new function has appeared in the Diia mobile application that allows you to download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We did it for your convenience, since visiting mass vaccination centers, communicating with users showed that many still additionally download the certificate from the portal, take QR screenshots. Now, in a few clicks, you can do this in the application," Fedorov said in a telegram channel by posting video instructions on how to do it.

 

Tags: #diia #certificate
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 08.11.2021
Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

15:41 01.11.2021
PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

09:43 22.10.2021
Monastyrsky urges Ukrainians to report to police about vaccination certificates forge

Monastyrsky urges Ukrainians to report to police about vaccination certificates forge

11:11 15.09.2021
Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

16:38 13.09.2021
'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

14:10 20.08.2021
EC decision on mutual recognition of COVID certificates of Ukraine, EU comes into force

EC decision on mutual recognition of COVID certificates of Ukraine, EU comes into force

14:48 19.08.2021
Ukrainian COVID certificates to be valid for travel to EU from Aug 20 - EC decision

Ukrainian COVID certificates to be valid for travel to EU from Aug 20 - EC decision

13:43 19.08.2021
EC decides on mutual recognition of digital COVID certificates issued by Ukraine, EU

EC decides on mutual recognition of digital COVID certificates issued by Ukraine, EU

12:02 15.07.2021
Demska approves equating certificates of state language fluency with those of state language proficiency for transition period

Demska approves equating certificates of state language fluency with those of state language proficiency for transition period

13:50 12.07.2021
Assessment of readiness for recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU states to be carried out soon – Ukraine's MFA

Assessment of readiness for recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU states to be carried out soon – Ukraine's MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

LATEST

Rada registers bill on admission of foreign armed forces to Ukraine's territory for conducting exercises in 2022

Kuleba names three elements of deterring Russian aggression

Emergency Service informs about completion of rescue operations in Mykolaiv region

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Saakashvili brought to Tbilisi City Court

State overthrow being prepared by FSB officer, three defectors from Interior Ministry – media

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

Zelensky isn't going to dissolve Rada ahead of schedule

Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD