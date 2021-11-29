Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

A new function has appeared in the Diia mobile application that allows you to download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We did it for your convenience, since visiting mass vaccination centers, communicating with users showed that many still additionally download the certificate from the portal, take QR screenshots. Now, in a few clicks, you can do this in the application," Fedorov said in a telegram channel by posting video instructions on how to do it.