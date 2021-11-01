PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant departments to intensify control over compliance with the verification of COVID-19 certificates in the shopping and entertainment centers and catering establishments in the regions located in the "red" epidemic safety zones.

"The Economy Ministry, the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the National Police were instructed to intensify control over the observance of the verification of COVID-19 certificates in the shopping and entertainment centers and catering establishments in the regions located in the 'red' epidemic safety zones," the government press service said following a conference call chaired by Shmyhal.

The National Police said that 20 searches were conducted over the past week in order to identify forgery of COVID-19 documents, of which three in medical facilities and one in a travel agency.

During the week, the illegal activities of three doctors were documented, some 170 international vaccination certificates were seized and two Telegram channels were blocked. The monitoring also revealed illegal activities of more than 60 intermediaries and 20 medical workers representing 13 medical facilities and 40 web resources.

According to the National Police, over the past week, more than 90 criminal proceedings were initiated on the fact of falsification of COVID-19 documents, of which 55 proceedings were based on the materials of the State Border Guard Service.

A total of 1,065 criminal proceedings have been initiated, of which 80 against employees of medical facilities and 35 against employees of travel agencies.