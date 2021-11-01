Facts

15:41 01.11.2021

PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

2 min read
PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant departments to intensify control over compliance with the verification of COVID-19 certificates in the shopping and entertainment centers and catering establishments in the regions located in the "red" epidemic safety zones.

"The Economy Ministry, the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the National Police were instructed to intensify control over the observance of the verification of COVID-19 certificates in the shopping and entertainment centers and catering establishments in the regions located in the 'red' epidemic safety zones," the government press service said following a conference call chaired by Shmyhal.

The National Police said that 20 searches were conducted over the past week in order to identify forgery of COVID-19 documents, of which three in medical facilities and one in a travel agency.

During the week, the illegal activities of three doctors were documented, some 170 international vaccination certificates were seized and two Telegram channels were blocked. The monitoring also revealed illegal activities of more than 60 intermediaries and 20 medical workers representing 13 medical facilities and 40 web resources.

According to the National Police, over the past week, more than 90 criminal proceedings were initiated on the fact of falsification of COVID-19 documents, of which 55 proceedings were based on the materials of the State Border Guard Service.

A total of 1,065 criminal proceedings have been initiated, of which 80 against employees of medical facilities and 35 against employees of travel agencies.

Tags: #covid_19 #shmyhal #certificate
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:33 01.11.2021
Ukraine registers 13,936 new cases of COVID-19, 298 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 13,936 new cases of COVID-19, 298 deaths in past 24 hours

13:37 30.10.2021
Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

11:57 30.10.2021
Ukraine records 26,198 new COVID-19 cases, 9,449 recoveries, 541 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 26,198 new COVID-19 cases, 9,449 recoveries, 541 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

10:49 29.10.2021
Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

10:31 28.10.2021
Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

13:48 27.10.2021
Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

09:44 27.10.2021
Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

12:12 26.10.2021
Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

11:39 26.10.2021
Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

10:30 26.10.2021
Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

Reznikov tenders resignation

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

Ukraine registers 13,936 new cases of COVID-19, 298 deaths in past 24 hours

Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

Urusky tenders resignation

Reznikov tenders resignation

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

Georgian opposition threatens to hold mass protest in Tbilisi in 1 week

Lockdown in Kyiv to act for unvaccinated - Klitschko

Lockdown in Kyiv to be in effect for unvaccinated people – Klitschko

Vaccination certificates not to be checked at polling stations on Oct 31 – CEC

Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD