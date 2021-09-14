Kuleba: Ukraine is learning to become agile military state like Israel

Ukraine has come to understand it can only rely on itself, which means that it needs to learn how to become an agile military state like Israel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The 40-year-old [Kuleba] says Ukraine has come to understand it can only rely on itself. What that means in the short to mid-term, he says, is learning to become an agile military state like Israel: 'The circumstances leave no choice. Army, diplomacy and the Ukrainian people – that is what we have to survive," The Independent said in an article released on Monday, citing Kuleba.

Kuleba said Ukraine does not believe the promises of the West, since it has learned a number of bitter lessons that they will most likely not be fulfilled.

"This country has learned a number of bitter lessons that western promises are likely unfulfilled. We do not believe in promises," the minister said.

According to him, Russia is trying to "encircle" Ukraine.

"Speaking with The Independent in Kyiv a day after his president warned of all-out war, Mr. Kuleba says he believes Russia is trying to 'encircle' Ukraine," the publication said in its article.

In addition, the Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine now has a problem, since it has not invested enough in the border, which makes it vulnerable to the penetration of subversive groups or migrants from Belarus.

"Frankly speaking, we have a problem now because we did not invest enough in the border. Now we look at it and see it as a perfect vulnerability for subversion groups or migrants Lukashenko might want to send over [to Ukraine]," the publication said, citing Kuleba.