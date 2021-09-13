Facts

09:58 13.09.2021

Judge of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Pysanets found dead in Kyiv region

1 min read
Vitaliy Pysanets, a judge of Pechersky District Court of the city of Kyiv, has been found dead in the village of Pohreby (Kyiv region).

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are currently working at the scene, which will investigate the death of Pysanets, the press service of Kyiv region police said on Sunday.

"In the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region, the body of a judge was found. At the scene, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations were working there, who will conduct an investigation into this criminal proceeding," the police said.

According to media reports, the department has already opened criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder).

According to the CHESNO portal, from 1998 to 2011 Pysanets was a judge of Sverdlovsk Town Court of Luhansk region, and from 2011 to 2015 he worked as the chairman of the said court. In 2015, by the decree of the President of Ukraine, Pysanets was transferred to the Pechersky District Court of Kyv.

In the metropolitan court, Pysanets, among other things, was the investigating judge in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

Tags: #death #judge
