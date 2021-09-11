Facts

11:58 11.09.2021

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

2 min read
Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Russia has already started to use Nord Stream as a weapon against Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"We believe that already today we can say that Russia has started to use Nord Stream as a weapon against Ukraine. If we had the opportunity to see the prices yesterday, according to the IC Future exchange, during the trades, the price of the October gas futures on the TTF index exceeded $700 per 1,000 cubic meters to a maximum, reaching EUR 57.25 per MW/hour," Yermak said at the YES Brainstorming conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

He pointed out that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said all this openly to U.S. President Joseph Biden during more than a two-hour meeting.

"We have seven years of war. Today we see what is happening on the borders of Latvia, what is happening on the borders of Lithuania, and how Ukraine, a country that is not a NATO member, helps Lithuania, a country that is a NATO member, with barbed wire. This is already happening, because the actions that we talked about in Washington, the actions that Merkel spoke about when I was in Kyiv, today they should already move from words to real deeds and real actions," Yermak said.

YES Brainstorming is organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) and Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

