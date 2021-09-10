Facts

World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde to pay first official visit to Ukraine

World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde to pay first official visit to Ukraine

World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde will pay her first official visit to Ukraine on September 12-15, the bank's office has told Interfax-Ukraine.

During the visit, Bjerde will meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and other representatives of the Ukrainian government, as well as with representatives of foreign embassies, partners from international development organizations, and representatives of the Ukrainian scientific community.

The office said that the Vice President will visit a private farm to get acquainted with the implementation of land reform, which is supported by the World Bank.

Anna Bjerde, a Swedish national, became World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia on May 1, 2020. In this position, she leads the World Bank's strategic, analytical, operational and knowledge work in the region.

