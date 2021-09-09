Poland opens borders for Ukrainians

Poland has opened its borders to Ukrainian citizens since September 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Since September 9, Ukrainian citizens have been added to the category of persons who are allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Poland, including for tourism purposes," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

According to the minister, persons vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have had COVID-19 are exempted from the obligation to stay in quarantine after crossing the external border.