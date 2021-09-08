Ukraine sees 2,772 new cases of COVID-19, 1,411 recoveries, 60 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 2,772 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 1,411 people reported as recovered, while 60 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"On September 7, 2021, some 2,772 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 254 children and 46 health workers). Also, over the past day: 1,017 people were hospitalized, 60 people died, and 1,411 people recovered," said the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the Telegram channel.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,303,276 coronavirus infections, including 2,216,017 recoveries and 54,114 deaths.