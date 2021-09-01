Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday intend to announce the launch of the Strategic Energy and Climate Dialogue, the purpose of which will, among other things, address problems related to the impact of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Turning to energy, the presidents will announce new initiatives to tackle the climate crisis and to advance Ukraine's energy security, including the launch of a reinvigorated Strategic Energy and Climate Dialogue that will be led by the Department of Energy," a senior official of the White House said during a press call on Wednesday.

"The aim of this dialogue is to attract energy security investment through reform, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address other climate change initiatives, and continue to address the impact of Nord Stream 2," the official said.

In addition, the White House said that the United States is "also continuing to support the Ukrainians that remain impacted by the crisis with Russia in in the east, and are pleased to announce that, this year, the U.S. government will provide an additional $45 million in humanitarian assistance to help address Ukrainians that remain in need from that."

The official said at the briefing that on the security side, the United States looks forward to continuing to discuss the security situation that Ukraine is facing vis-à-vis Russia — continuing to see acts of Russian aggression in the region.

"The President will be looking forward to having a more fulsome update from President Zelenskyy on the current security situation," the official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden is to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Wednesday.