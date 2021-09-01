Facts

11:25 01.09.2021

Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

1 min read
Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov calls for the opening of separate representative offices of Google and YouTube in the country.

"The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to meet with the Google team. We will talk about the company's development plans in Ukraine. We really want to see separate representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine," Fedorov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel during his working visit to Washington (US).

According to him, during military aggression, it is necessary that the content is moderated in Ukraine, and not in Russian offices.

Tags: #fedorov #youtube #google
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 01.09.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

15:05 16.07.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

16:59 05.06.2021
Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

14:53 03.06.2021
Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

15:13 24.04.2021
YouTube blocks ZIK, 112.Ukraine, NewsOne channels

YouTube blocks ZIK, 112.Ukraine, NewsOne channels

10:04 25.03.2021
Number of large Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 increase by 35-45%

Number of large Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 increase by 35-45%

12:30 04.03.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

10:39 04.03.2021
Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

18:19 18.02.2021
Guide 2021: Ways To Increase the Number of Subscribers On Your YouTube Channel

Guide 2021: Ways To Increase the Number of Subscribers On Your YouTube Channel

15:41 03.02.2021
Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Justice Minister, ECHR Commissioner Lischyna

Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

Enin appointed first dpty head of Interior Ministry - Cabinet order

LATEST

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Justice Minister, ECHR Commissioner Lischyna

United States to provide Ukraine with innovative medicine for COVID-19 worth almost $20 mln

Group of MPs proposes to exempt supplies of Ukrainian-language audiobooks from VAT – bill

Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD