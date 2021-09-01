Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov calls for the opening of separate representative offices of Google and YouTube in the country.

"The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to meet with the Google team. We will talk about the company's development plans in Ukraine. We really want to see separate representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine," Fedorov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel during his working visit to Washington (US).

According to him, during military aggression, it is necessary that the content is moderated in Ukraine, and not in Russian offices.