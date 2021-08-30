Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times since the beginning of the day, there are no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"During the day, on August 30, three ceasefire violations were recorded. At Novozvanivka, the enemy fired at our positions from heavy anti-tank and automatic heavy grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Not far from the village of Shumy, Russian-occupation forces fired using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms," the JFO said on Facebook.

Near Troyitske, the enemy fired using heavy machine guns.

Over the current day, there are no casualties among the soldiers of the Joint Forces. The Ukrainian defenders opened fire on enemy shelling.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the representatives of the OSCE Mission about the facts of violations by Russian-occupation forces, using the established coordination mechanism," the JFO said.