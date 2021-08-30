Facts

18:23 30.08.2021

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

1 min read
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times since the beginning of the day, there are no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"During the day, on August 30, three ceasefire violations were recorded. At Novozvanivka, the enemy fired at our positions from heavy anti-tank and automatic heavy grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Not far from the village of Shumy, Russian-occupation forces fired using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms," the JFO said on Facebook.

Near Troyitske, the enemy fired using heavy machine guns.

Over the current day, there are no casualties among the soldiers of the Joint Forces. The Ukrainian defenders opened fire on enemy shelling.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the representatives of the OSCE Mission about the facts of violations by Russian-occupation forces, using the established coordination mechanism," the JFO said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:06 30.08.2021
Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:49 27.08.2021
Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

10:04 26.08.2021
Five ceasefire violations by Russia-led forces recorded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Five ceasefire violations by Russia-led forces recorded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

09:19 25.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day, one soldier killed, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day, one soldier killed, two more wounded – JFO HQ

09:50 19.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed amid three ceasefire violations by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed amid three ceasefire violations by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

18:42 18.08.2021
Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

09:20 17.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

18:55 16.08.2021
Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

11:35 14.08.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas

17:32 12.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

LATEST

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD