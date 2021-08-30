Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Since Monday midnight, Russia-led forces have fired grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Novozvanivka, with no losses reported, the press center of the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) headquarters reported.

"As of 7:00 on August 30, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. Near Novozvanivka, the enemy fired at our positions from heavy anti-tank and automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns. Over the current day, there are no casualties among the military of the JFO," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Monday.

Over the past day, the enemy violated the ceasefire regime nine times. Two servicemen were wounded.