Facts

18:52 26.08.2021

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Viktor Medvedchuk, member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Ukrainian parliament, has filed a second complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Renat Kuzmin, Medvedchuk's colleague in the faction, said.

"Medvedchuk has lodged a second lawsuit against Ukraine with the ECHR. The first one, as we know, has been accepted by the European court and may be considered on a priority basis soon. This time, it's about a gross violation of the right to defense, the right to a fair trial, and personal liberty. It seems like the Ukrainian government will soon need good lawyers itself," Kuzmin said on Facebook.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision on imposing personal sanctions on parliamentarian Taras Kozak of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, effectively blocking the operations of the 112 Ukraina, Newsone, and ZIK television channels linked to Medvedchuk.

On February 19, Ukraine's NSDC imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk, his wife Oksana Marchenko, and companies affiliated with Medvedchuk for funding terrorism. Zelensky enforced this decision on February 20. The same day, the NSDC instructed the government to take measures to nationalize part of the Samara-West oil product pipeline running through Ukraine. A number of media outlets identified Medvedchuk among the pipeline's beneficiaries, but the Opposition Platform - For Life party has said neither he nor his family members have ever had any relation to the pipeline. Zelensky said on April 2 that the Samara-West pipeline now belongs to the state.

On May 11, Medvedchuk and Kozak were notified that they were suspected of high treason and an attempt to misappropriate Ukrainian national resources in Crimea. On May 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv placed Medvedchuk under round-the-clock house arrest as a restraining measure. Medvedchuk, in turn, filed an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights contesting the measures taken by the Ukrainian authorities.

On July 30, Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the court ruling on Medvedchuk's house arrest.

 

Tags: #medvedchuk #echr
