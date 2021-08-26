Klitschko says 40% of water in Kyiv purified using modern European technologies

In the next two years, it is planned to modernize Desnianska waterworks in Kyiv, as a result of which the entire population of the capital will receive drinking water disinfected using modern European technologies, the website of Kyiv City State Administration reports with reference to the JSC Kyivvodokanal.

Today, 40% of tap water in the capital is purified using chlorine-free technologies. This became possible thanks to the modernization of the Dnipro waterworks in 2018-2020 and the construction of a chlorine dioxide production plant. Also, 14 artesian pumping stations were modernized, where electrolysis plants are now used instead of outdated chlorination plants, and the reagent for water purification - sodium hypochlorite - is produced right on the site.

The chlorine dioxin production plant was built near the Dnipro waterworks, which provides 30% of the city's water supply. Chlorine dioxide is a powerful disinfectant that maintains the disinfecting effect of water during transport by water supply networks and provides a longer aftereffect than chlorine or hypochlorite. Chlorine dioxide disinfected water has no chlorine flavors or odors. The new water treatment equipment guarantees dosing accuracy, optimal use of electricity and reagents, high quality and improved taste properties of water, as well as safety for plant personnel.

In addition, to ensure that the water disinfected using the new technology remains in proper conditions before being fed into the network, without losing its quality, Kyivvodokanal has reconstructed a reservoir of clean water with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters at the Dnipro waterworks. For the reconstruction, modern German materials were used, which guarantee tightness and protection from the effects of reagents. Thus, the reservoir can be effectively operated for at least another 50 years.