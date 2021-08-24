Facts

16:31 24.08.2021

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who arrived in Ukraine to participate in the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reports.

"We are grateful for this symbolic visit of His Holiness to Ukraine. This is a sign of support for the Ukrainian people defending independence and sovereignty. For our state, the visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch on these holidays promotes spiritual unity and harmony," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian government thanked for the constant prayers for peace in our country.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in turn, said that cooperation between the state and the church in Ukraine is at a high level, and stressed the importance of further steps that will help implement a number of initiatives, in particular, in the issue of environmental protection.

"We are very glad to be here with you to celebrate the independence of Ukraine, as well as the independence of your Church," the Ecumenical Patriarch said.

