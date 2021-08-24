Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the Blessing Ukraine prayer event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Tuesday, the event took place in the courtyard of the Sophia Kyivska National Reserve. Primates of churches and leaders of religious organizations said prayers for Ukraine.

Later, the president and his wife installed icon lamps at the memorial cross on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, at the site of the deaths of participants in the Revolution of Dignity, and honored with a minute of silence the memory of those who gave their lives for the freedom and dignity of Ukrainians in 2013-14.