Facts

11:56 24.08.2021

Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

1 min read
Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the Blessing Ukraine prayer event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Tuesday, the event took place in the courtyard of the Sophia Kyivska National Reserve. Primates of churches and leaders of religious organizations said prayers for Ukraine.

Later, the president and his wife installed icon lamps at the memorial cross on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, at the site of the deaths of participants in the Revolution of Dignity, and honored with a minute of silence the memory of those who gave their lives for the freedom and dignity of Ukrainians in 2013-14.

Tags: #events #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 23.08.2021
President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

12:39 23.08.2021
Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

11:28 23.08.2021
Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

11:26 23.08.2021
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

11:08 23.08.2021
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

13:24 20.08.2021
Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

09:47 20.08.2021
Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

09:46 20.08.2021
Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

18:51 19.08.2021
Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

12:58 19.08.2021
Biden, Zelensky to meet on Aug 31 – Kuleba

Biden, Zelensky to meet on Aug 31 – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

LATEST

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Any change in status of Crimea, Sevastopol is not, not to be recognized, Russia's attempts to legitimize temporary occupation, illegal seizure unacceptable - Crimean Platform declaration

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD