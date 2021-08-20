Some 150 flags of Ukraine to be installed on August 23 at Russian Embassy as symbol of Ukrainians who died from Russian aggression

On the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, August 23, in Kyiv, near the Russian Embassy, ​​an action will be held with the establishment of the flags of Ukraine as a symbol of the Ukrainians who died from the armed aggression of Russia.

"The action will take place on August 23 at 9:00 am in Kyiv near the Russian embassy. The essence and purpose of this action is to remind the Kremlin that they are responsible for the deaths of almost 15,000 Ukrainians," political expert of the analytical center Politics Artem Bronzhukov said at a briefing-announcement of the action on Friday.

"Within the framework of this action, 150 flags of Ukraine will be erected, which will symbolize the perished Ukrainian citizens in the war unleashed by the political leadership of Russia," he said.

The initiator of the action is the think tank "Politics". According to Bronzhukov, the Ukrainians who care, can join the action and help in the erecting of flags.

Answering the question whether any statements have been prepared for the embassy, ​​the political expert of the Politics center said that they would be announced at the event itself.